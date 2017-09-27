Tech Center a top priority during CCPS capital improvement plan hearing

Small rooms, outdated facilities and insufficient equipment were issues brought forth over and over again Wednesday night as community members talked about the Carroll County Career and Technology Center during the school board’s public hearing on its capital improvement plan.

The room was nearly full and over the course of almost an hour more than 15 speakers made comments, many of them asking Carroll County Public Schools to support the Tech Center and keep a modernization and renovation of the building a priority.

Repeatedly, former students, parents of current students, local business leaders and other community members stepped up to the lectern to express support of the county’s Tech Center.

Rebecca Molkau, of Westminster, said she graduated from the Tech Center’s engineering program. Often, she said, they didn’t have enough space to do the projects they wanted.

Many times, she said, teachers rearranged rooms to try to make them more efficient. One teacher she had was operating out of what had once been a closet, Molkau said.

“I think this is a really important issue,” she added.

Seth Green, another former student who came out of the carpentry program, voiced similar concerns.

“We all learned and learned a lot [in our program]. Our biggest issue was our workspace,” he said.

They worked in small shops with tight working conditions. A new Tech Center would provide more space for students to build a strong foundation of knowledge in a trade that will allow them to succeed in a job, he said.

The CCPS Tech Center has been a major topic of conversation for the Board of Education and Board of County Commissioners for months. In January, the two boards got a first look at four possible plans to update and renovate the center. The school board ultimately agreed to move forward with something similar to Option B, which would renovate and expand the current facility to better meet student needs and demand.

The Tech Center, along with East Middle School, appeared as the top priorities of the school system’s capital improvement plan, which was presented to the school board this past August. The plan also laid out two other main areas of focus — the continued replacement of single-ply roofs and the continued replacement of HVAC systems.

And on a smaller scale, the plan also includes plans for replacing aging surveillance and security equipment; replacing aging technology infrastructure; kindergarten additions; renovating 13 science classrooms; and systemic renovations such as replacing aging electrical equipment and old, single-pane windows.

Despite other items laid out in the capital improvement plan, the majority of speakers Wednesday night spoke on the Tech Center, some stressing the need for a renovated building and others asking for a new, up-to-date facility all together.

David Richardson, of Manchester, spoke on the topic as an owner of Greenmount Bowl.

“The need to have an educated, technical workforce is of the utmost importance in this day and age,” he said.

Many of the people on his company’s payroll have jobs of a technical nature, Richardson said, adding that those types of skills are a necessity for his business. These types of skills, and that training at the Tech Center, are important, he said.

“I implore you to invest in the Tech Center from a business perspective,” Richardson said. “It is needed now more than ever.”

