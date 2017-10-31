Seven CCPS schools recognized for Character Education

The Maryland Center for Character Education at Stevenson University, in partnership with the Maryland State Department of Education, recognized seven Carroll County schools in its 2017 awards program.

The awards program recognizes schools and school systems that demonstrate an outstanding character education initiative yielding positive results in student behavior, school climate and academic performance, according to a news release from Carroll County Public Schools. The schools are selected by their county superintendent and/or their character education coordinator.

The following schools received School of the Year Awards:

Elmer Wolfe Elementary School

Francis Scott Key High School

Mechanicsville Elementary School

Mount Airy Elementary School

Oklahoma Road Middle School

Piney Ridge Elementary School

West Middle School

