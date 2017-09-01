Westminster chapter of Kids Volunteer Network donates $500 toward Hurricane Harvey recovery

The Westminster chapter of the Kids Volunteer Network is working to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The group presented a $500 check to Carroll County Public Schools and the Aransas County Independent School District in Texas, according to a news release from the school system. The CCPS Central Office has started a relief fund to send to the Texas school district to help their school community recover from the disaster, according to the release.

The Kids Volunteer Network is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that connects children with volunteer opportunities in their communities. The organization believes it is important to build strong communities by working together to help others, according to the release.

