Carroll Lutheran School changes name, updates logo

The Carroll Lutheran School, a private Christian school, announced its updated name and logo last week.

The school will now be known as “CLS,” according to the announcement made at an open house Aug. 31 on the school’s Westminster campus, according to a news release from CLS.

This event served as the official start of the 2017-2018 school year, and the CLS families were joined by the administrators, board members, faculty/staff and representatives including Mike McMullin, president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, and Del. Haven Shoemaker, Jr., R-District 5, who presented an Official Citation, according to the release.

The new logo and colors create a “fresh take on the wonderful history of Carroll Lutheran School,” according to the release.

“CLS is an affectionate nickname of the school for students, families and alumni. The school is embracing this new take on the name and the logo represents not only the Christian faith-based education with a cross, but also the child-like image that emphasizes the focus of CLS being that of the whole student and child,” according to the release.

