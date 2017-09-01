Carroll County Government creates communications team

Carroll County Government has officially created a communications team to help distribute information after many discussions about the job during this past budget session.

The county announced this week that two current staff members will create the team. As of Aug. 24, Christine Winebrenner and Christopher Swam will work together to facilitate and manage communications from the County Commissioners’ Office, according to a news release from the county.

Winebrenner moves into the role of communications manager from her current position as project analyst in the Commissioners’ Office, according to the release. Winebrenner will make $65,416 a year, according to the county’s human resources office.

Winebrenner said she is feeling “excellent” about moving into the new position.

“I’ll be doing a lot of the writing pieces and the pulling of the information together,” she said.

Winebrenner will oversee the Board of County Commissioners’ communication initiatives, handle media communications and plan the overall county communications strategy concerning internal and external messaging, according to the release.

She will also prepare, strategize and coordinate information and materials of programs, services and activities of Carroll County Government as well as provide project development and coordination between multiple groups and levels of government as directed by the commissioners.

She said she was already doing similar things in her previous position, like coordinating projects and events, so a lot of those skills transfer.

“Definitely the focus has changed to be specifically communications for the board and for the county as a whole,” Winebrenner said.

Swam will serve as the county’s digital media manager after formerly serving as the county’s media production coordinator, according to the release. He will make $60,008, according to the county’s human resources office.

He will be responsible for developing, directing and producing all methods of programming relating to Carroll County Government proceedings and community interests. He will disseminate and promote information by managing the joint information system for media distribution in multiple formats, including press releases; social media including Facebook, Twitter and other similar platforms’ interaction and updates; as well as programming for Carroll County Government Channel 24; County Web Meeting Portal; Commissioners’ webpage and traditional media outlets, according to the release.

Swam said some of his previous responsibilities are being carried over into this position. He’s excited to get started and help communicate with those in the county.

“We’ve been ready to do this for a while and this is a big step,” he said.

