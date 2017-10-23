County seeking donation of two evergreen trees

The Carroll County Board of County Commissioners is seeking two evergreen trees for the official tree lighting ceremony.

Commissioners are looking for two evergreens of similar size and shape to be displayed in front of the main County Office Building on Center Street in Westminster, according to a news release from the county. The trees will be used for the annual tree lighting ceremony, which takes place at 5 p.m. Dec. 4.

The county is seeking a donation of the two evergreens, approximately 20-25 feet in height, that are easily accessible and away from electrical lines, according to the release. County staff will manage all maintenance and transportation of the trees to Westminster, according to the release.

The tree submission deadline is 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17.

Those interested in donating a tree can contact Tom Robertson at the Carroll County Bureau of Facilities at 410-386-6700 or at trobertson@ccg.carr.org.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13