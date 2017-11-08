Eldersburg repair shop seeking nominations for veterans in need of auto service

A local auto shop is hoping to get veterans “Back on the Road” through a Veterans Day philanthropic offer.

C&A Automotive, 1441 Liberty Road in Eldersburg, is selecting two veterans living in the Eldersburg-Sykesville area who could use a little extra help getting or keeping their vehicle going, according to a news release from the company.

The selected veterans will each receive up to $2,500 of auto repair or maintenance service at no charge from C&A Automotive with a full 24-month, 24,000-mile warranty.

Selections for the Back on the Road offer will be made Friday, Nov. 10, in time for Veterans Day, according to the release, with work to begin as soon as it’s convenient for the nominee.

“There’ve certainly been times in my life where I could have used an extra bit of help,” C&A Automotive owner Adam Langmead said in a prepared statement. “Friends and family in the community came through for me and I was able to turn a corner. Now that I'm in a position to help, I'm always looking for ways to give back.”

For details and a nomination form, go to www.caautomotive.com/veterans-day-2017.

For updates, go to the C&A Automotive page on Facebook.

