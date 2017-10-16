Schools focus on safety both inside, outside of the bus

For students at Elmer Wolfe Elementary School, Monday morning’s bus drop-off was a little different than usual.

The elementary-schoolers participated in bus evacuation drills, going out the front or back of the bus to practice for possible emergencies. This happens twice a year, Katie Finneran, assistant principal at Elmer Wolfe Elementary School, said.

These evacuations coincide this week with National School Bus Safety Week, which is held during the third full week of October each year. National School Bus Safety Week is an “active and evolving public education program and an excellent way for parents, students, teachers, motorists, school bus operators, school administrators and other interested parties to join forces and address the importance of school bus safety,” according to the National Association for Pupil Transportation website.

There are three types of evacuation the students practice, Finneran said — one where students go out the back, one where they go out the front and one where students split going out both entrances. The students are timed as they do this, she said.

Mike Hardesty, director of the Carroll County Public Schools Department of Transportation, said not all schools are doing their evacuations this week, though they all have to do one in the spring and in the fall.

“There are many that have done them prior to this particular week,” he said, because they want the first one done before Nov. 1.

But, he added, there are some, like Elmer Wolfe, that are pairing the evacuations with Bus Safety Week, which is great.

Finneran said the drill students did Monday is similar to all of the other ways students prepare, like fire drills and emergency weather drills.

“[Students] need to do their job on the bus so drivers can do his or hers,” she said.

And while this week it’s important to promote safety inside the bus, CCPS continues to work to promote safety for buses on the street.

Bus evacuation drills as a part of bus safety week at Elmer Wolfe Elementary School. Bus evacuation drills as a part of bus safety week at Elmer Wolfe Elementary School. SEE MORE VIDEOS

Carroll continues to work to catch those who drive past a bus while its stop arm is down and the stop sign is out, Hardesty said. There are grants available to local police agencies to help pay for more officers on the roads to watch for the violations.

“Almost every single police agency — they’re all participating in that grant,” he said.

In 2017, on one day in the spring, there were 106 stop arm violations reported by Carroll bus drivers, slightly up from last year’s 93 reported. The state’s total number is down.

On the spring day last year, 3,384 violations of school bus stop arms were recorded, which is a nearly 1,000-violation decrease compared to the number recorded in 2016 and well below the 7,011 recorded when the survey began in 2011, according to data from the Maryland State Department of Education.

Bus drivers are attuned to the problem, Hardesty said, but it can be hard for them to try to write down license plate and car information for those “flybys” they see, which is where help from local law enforcement comes in.

The school lets law enforcement know about spots that are particularly bad for violations so they can patrol them more heavily, he said.

“One is too many,” he added.

CAPTION The Stambaughs celebrate National Farmers Day by doing what they do every day -- milking cows. The Stambaughs celebrate National Farmers Day by doing what they do every day -- milking cows. CAPTION The Stambaughs celebrate National Farmers Day by doing what they do every day -- milking cows. The Stambaughs celebrate National Farmers Day by doing what they do every day -- milking cows. CAPTION The Collings Foundation Wings of Freedom Tour brings WWII aircraft to the Carroll County Regional Airport in Westminster Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Collings Foundation Wings of Freedom Tour brings WWII aircraft to the Carroll County Regional Airport in Westminster Friday, Saturday and Sunday. CAPTION Lauren Jenne, Philanthropist of the Year youth winner, talks giving back Lauren Jenne, Philanthropist of the Year youth winner, talks giving back CAPTION Zoe Stauch, of Eldersburg, is beating Leukemia, and being a kid. (Jon Kelvey, Carroll County Times) Zoe Stauch, of Eldersburg, is beating Leukemia, and being a kid. (Jon Kelvey, Carroll County Times) CAPTION Tamara Manahan uses microblading to semi-permanently tattoo cancer survivors' eyebrows Tamara Manahan uses microblading to semi-permanently tattoo cancer survivors' eyebrows

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13