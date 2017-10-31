Brandi Jason, Liberty High School teacher, named 2018 Music Educator GRAMMY Award semifinalist

Brandi Jason, an instrumental music teacher at Liberty High School, has been named as one of 25 Semifinalists for the 2018 Music Educator GRAMMY Award presented by The Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum.

This is the second consecutive year that Jason has been selected for this recognition, according to a news release from Carroll County Public Schools.

The Music Educator Award was established to “recognize current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools,” according to the release. “Applicants must be exemplars of the best in the field and have made a measurable difference in the lives of students, as well as a significant impact on their school and the community.”

Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their impact on students' lives, according to the release. The winner will be flown to New York to attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards and a range of Grammy week events.

The nine additional finalists will receive a $1,000 honorarium, and the schools of all 10 finalists will receive matching grants. Fifteen semifinalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants, according to the release.

