CCPS superintendent search forum sees low turnout

Few turned out Monday night to give feedback about what Carroll’s next school system superintendent should be like, the first step in a months-long process to find a replacement for exiting Carroll County Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Guthrie.

Six forums were held throughout the county Monday in Westminster, Manchester and Eldersburg. Three were held in the afternoon for CCPS employees, and three were held in the evening for parents and community members.

These meetings allowed the community and school system employees to offer feedback on three questions: what do you feel are the most positive things about Carroll County and Carroll County Public Schools?; what characteristics and qualifications do you feel a superintendent should possess?; and what challenges do you think the new superintendent will face?

In Westminster, the forum was held at CCPS Central Office. Just one parent showed up.

Marjorie Guldan, of Finksburg, is a parent of one current student and one former student. She came out Monday night and voiced concerns over CCPS’ special education programs.

Guldan said her two children are on opposite ends of the education spectrum — one went through Gifted and Talented, while the other has Down syndrome, she said.

“She is an example of everything Carroll County schools do right,” Guldan said of her oldest daughter.

But her youngest has struggled, and the school system has not been as accommodating, she said, and those in CCPS have had low expectations for her child.

In regard to the next superintendent, Guldan said she wants to see someone who isn’t coming from within the CCPS system.

“We need a serious breath of fresh air when it comes to inclusive education,” she said,

She said she was disappointed by the lack of community involvement in Monday’s meeting, and that more parents and community members should have come out to voice their opinions.

“If you’re going to complain about an issue, you’ve got to be willing to stand up and try to make change,” she added.

These forums come after Guthrie announced in July he would not seek a third term in his position. Guthrie, who has been superintendent of the school system since 2010, will finish his term June 30, 2018.

In September, the school board officially signed a contract with the Maryland Association of Boards of Education. The board reached a consensus in August to use MABE as the search firm in a national search.

Lead consultant William Middleton said the employee session Monday afternoon in Westminster had about seven people show up.

Many of the big issues revolved around school closures, budget concerns and loss of student enrollment, he said.

Employees said they were looking for a candidate with a strong background in public education, but also someone who was strong in budget and finance, Middleton said. And, they wanted someone with strong relationships with community members and leaders.

“They wanted somebody that could maintain rapport with employees and elected officials on a local and state level,” he added.

The board met with and received a presentation from MABE Executive Director Frances Hughes Glendening and Middleton at its Sept. 13 board meeting to begin gathering information about the search process and what steps come next, such as gaining community feedback.

At the September meeting and again Monday night, Middleton laid out next steps, including a timeline for the process. CCPS wants to be done so the incoming superintendent can interact with Guthrie before he leaves. Using community and CCPS feedback, and traits the board establishes, as well as state requirements, MABE will run the search, he said.

There will be a first round of interviews that are standard, Middleton said at the meeting, a second round of interviews that are open-ended and then a finalist or multiple finalists who will be paired down to the chosen individual who will be the top candidate. The top candidate must be approved by Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon, though Middleton said Salmon’s role will mostly be to confirm the candidate meets the state requirements.

