CCPS school board sees presentation on plans for former North Carroll High school move

After agreeing last month to move the school system’s central office to the former North Carroll High School, the Carroll County Public Schools Board of Education received a presentation Wednesday on plans for the relocation.

But despite having agreed to the move, and receiving the presentation, school board members still voiced concerns over the decision Wednesday night.

This comes roughly eight months after Commissioners Doug Howard, R-District 5, and Richard Weaver, R-District 2, whose district includes the North Carroll building, presented a concept plan at the beginning of March to relocate the BOE central office and a portion of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office to the former high school in Hampstead, and allow for use of the facility by the Department of Recreation and Parks. Since that time, the Sheriff's Office has opened a training academy at the former school.

North Carroll High, New Windsor Middle and Charles Carroll Elementary schools closed at the end of the 2015-2016 school year.

Weaver, Director of Recreation and Parks Jeff Degitz and Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees, all came out to Wednesday’s school board meeting to give the presentation on the future of the former North Carroll High, each taking time to explain their portions.

Weaver said the school board will have about 70,000 square feet of the facility for its new central office, which would primarily be on the first and second floors of the building. The Sheriff’s Office will take up space on the ground floor, he said.

Weaver said there will be some changes made to accommodate central office and walls could be moved inside, though the building’s general layout would remain somewhat the same.

“We’re not changing a lot of the footprint,” he added.

A total of $4.5 million has been allocated for the project, Weaver said, something school board member Donna Sivigny took issue with.

While that amount has been allocated, she said Wednesday, they don’t yet know what it’s actually going to cost. Sivigny brought up multiple concerns, and said it doesn’t seem like everything was figured out yet.

“It feels like we’re putting the cart before the horse here,” Sivigny said.

Schools Superintendent Stephen Guthrie also brought up concern over the HVAC system, and what breaking up the building will do since one system is used to heat and cool the entire building.

Weaver said that hadn’t been figured out yet, but it was being taken into consideration as plans are created.

“It’s on the radar,” he added.

Another concern brought up Wednesday, that has been brought up more than once during these discussions, was whether the school system’s information technology services would move with the central office to the new location, or remain in the Winchester Building, where the central office currently resides.

Lord also mentioned a concern over the fact that the office won’t be centrally located, something that has been a focal point of the school system’s pushback.

“We struggle enough to get people to our board meetings,” he added.

Weaver admitted there were a lot of open-ended questions that need to be ironed out, but said this was a first step in the conversation to get the processes started.

“This is the first I hope of many [discussions,]” he said. “We need to keep discussing these type of things.”

Last month, the school board voted to go along with the Board of County Commissioner’s plan to move CCPS Central Office to the former North Carroll High School facility. The decision was made after Weaver gave a presentation to the town of Hampstead, and after commissioners sent a letter to the school board in September giving them a summer 2019 deadline to move.

CAPTION Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School CAPTION Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School Learning For Independence students attend Outdoor School CAPTION Maryland Science Center brings electricity-themed presentation to Mount Airy Elementary School Maryland Science Center brings electricity-themed presentation to Mount Airy Elementary School CAPTION German band Einshoch6 teaches middle and high school students a German rap. German band Einshoch6 teaches middle and high school students a German rap. CAPTION Bus evacuation drills as a part of bus safety week at Elmer Wolfe Elementary School. Bus evacuation drills as a part of bus safety week at Elmer Wolfe Elementary School. CAPTION Students wear blue for the first day of Bullying Awareness Week at Winfield Elementary Students wear blue for the first day of Bullying Awareness Week at Winfield Elementary

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13