BOE launches independent investigation of policies, procedures following arrest of Kenneth Brian Fischer

Following the arrest of Carroll County Public Schools teacher Kenneth Brian Fischer this past week, the CCPS Board of Education announced it is retaining an independent investigator.

"We are deeply concerned by the recent allegations of improprieties by one of our teachers," the news release from the BOE reads. "We take allegations of any crime against children very seriously."

Fischer, 39, of the 800 block of Amherst Lane in Westminster, is facing charges in Virginia on four counts of solicitation of a minor in connection with an online chat investigation that began Aug. 31 by the Fairfax County Police Major Crime Bureau, Child Exploitation Unit, according to a news release from Maryland State Police, which assisted in the investigation.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, in cooperation with the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Section, Carroll County State's Attorney’s Office and Maryland Child Protective Services has since established the phone line to coordinate information and provide victims a place to report incidents and receive information on counseling or other services that they might need. Information may be phoned or text messaged to 443-373-1684, or emailed to crimeline@ccg.carr.org.

"As a Board, we want to assure you that a complete and thorough investigation is being conducted by law enforcement," the release from the BOE reads. "Even so, we have taken steps to retain an independent investigator to thoroughly review our policies and procedures. We believe that this added measure will ensure we are doing all we can do as a school system to protect our children."

Fischer, who most recently taught at West Middle School and is a former Carroll County Public Schools Teacher of the Year, has been suspended by the school system without pay since his arrest on Wednesday.

While the BOE is bound by privacy laws, according to the release, the school board's investigation will be "as transparent as we can possibly make it."

