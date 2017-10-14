Closure of East Middle, William Winchester possible; K-8 concept again a topic of discussion for school board

Carroll County Public Schools is discussing possible concepts that could bring countywide redistricting, school closures and different grade configurations in the next two-to-four years.

The CCPS Board of Education made changes to its Capital Improvement Plan request at its October school board meeting that removed requests for modernization and systemic renovations at East Middle School, and brought up the option to remove the requests with a plan to close the school, along with William Winchester Elementary School, and to create a kindergarten through eighth grade facility combining the two.

In a phone interview this past week, Superintendent Stephen Guthrie said by amending the CIP request, it allows for the school board to take current discussions, anticipated community feedback and eventual recommendations from a yet-to-be-decided committee into account before money has to be budgeted for a possible K-8 project.

The goal would be to do countywide redistricting, but not to shuffle students who were already moved at the end of the 2015-2016 school year, when North Carroll High, New Windsor Middle and Charles Carroll Elementary schools were closed.

“Redistricting has to be a part of it,” he said.

But what these changes would look like in total, Guthrie said, hasn’t been decided. It could take the shape of a new facility, or changes to an old facility, or something similar, to create a K-8 school.

“We’re far away from any specific recommendations,” he added.

Possible timeline for changes

The school system released a facility utilization and redistricting survey to the community on Oct. 11, which is open through Oct. 31 at www.carrollk12.org/boe/redistrictingfacilityutilization/Pages/default.aspx.

And a moderator will run a town hall-style meeting where community members can give feedback in person at 6 p.m., Nov. 14 in the auditorium of Winters Mill High School, Guthrie said.

This information will be summarized by the moderator, Paula Singer, who will give a report during a school board work session on Dec. 6, Guthrie said. And as of now, the school board is set to make a decision in December about the process and parameters to use to help make these decisions. The options would be an internal group, an external group that is hired or a group made of stakeholders and community members.

“[It’s] who’s going to do the work and what direction [is the board] going to give to the entity who does the work,” he added.

Nothing would be done in time for any decisions to be made for the 2018-2019 school year, he said. Whatever committee is charged with looking at these ideas about redistricting and facility utilization will likely come back with recommendations in the summer or fall of the 2018 school year, he said.

There would be public hearings that could run through fall and maybe into winter, with a possible final decision coming from the school board in January of February of 2019, Guthrie said.

“The earliest any recommendation could be implemented would be for the ‘19-20 school year,” he added.

But, if those recommendations brought ideas for closures of schools, and a new K-8 facility, or a retrofit of another facility to make a K-8 building, that would push that timeline back, Guthrie said. Construction of any sort could add anywhere from a year to two years onto that timeliner.

“There’s some unknown components here,” he added.

BOE eyes possible changes, commissioner discussion next

For the most part, the Board of Education was on board with the request change, and voted for it 4-0 at its most recent meeting with President Devon Rothschild absent, though some concerns were brought up.

Board member Donna Sivigny voiced what has been a key discussion topic for her — the importance of looking at things holistically, in the big picture, and understanding that all of the pieces are connected.

“We can't just close it and redistrict that population of kids. It requires a massive redistricting in the county in order to make that work,” she said.

Commissioner Doug Howard, R-District 5, said the school system is “analyzing stuff to death,” and that it needs to make a decision if the board members know what they want to do.

“The bottom line is, sooner or later, you’ve got to take one step in one direction or you can’t finish the rest of the work,” he said at the meeting.

Board Vice President Bob Lord also said he was concerned about pushing things back. CCPS is losing another year if it does that, he said.

But, Sivigny said in the meeting, she liked the idea of taking extra time so CCPS doesn’t box itself into a plan before it gets recommendations from the soon-to-come committee.

“We need to know what that end state is going to look like,” she added.

Howard said in a phone interview that he isn’t sure what the commissioners’ reaction will be, though the group is scheduled to discuss the topic at its Thursday, Oct. 19 meeting. There’s a lot of emotions from what’s happened previously in the community, and he said he hopes people can “separate what has happened from what needs to happen.”

Sometimes, he said, people feel like they need to keep researching things, but decisions have to be made, he said.

“You don’t always really have all of the information you want to have,” he added.

Howard said he knows the conversations will be difficult, especially if the school system is asking for a new facility while closing others. But, he said, sometimes it can make sense to take schools offline and invest in one if it’s cheaper and there are fewer facilities to keep up.

“Those are things that I think make sense,” he added.

Tech Center talk

As a part of the CIP request changes, the school board also voted to include a concept that would phase in a renovation for the Carroll County Career and Technology Center over time. The BOE agreed to request only an addition for the Tech Center at $9.7 million and address the waiting list for a number of programs.

Guthrie said construction money would be in fiscal year 2020, and the addition would bring 21,000 more square feet to the facility.

The original CIP called for a nearly $90 million project to expand and modernize the facility, though school officials repeatedly said that they wouldn’t go forward with a project that actually cost that much.

That plan brought a much larger addition. The 21,000 square feet option was a part of Plan A, not Plan B, which the school system originally voted forward. When it was first discussed, there was concern over only adding on 21,000 square feet, for fear that once the doors opened, the building would again hit capacity immediately.