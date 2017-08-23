Tech Center, East Middle key items in capital improvement plan request

Carroll County school board members are keeping the Career and Technology Center and East Middle School at the forefront of their fiscal year 2019 capital budget and the capital improvement program requests, laying out hope for improvements in both facilities in the future.

The Board of Education spent nearly two hours Wednesday going through the school system’s capital budget request and the capital improvement program request for FY20 through FY24. In addition to a focus on the Tech Center and East Middle the request’s other two main items are the continued replacement of single-ply roofs and the continued replacement of HVAC systems.

When it comes to the Tech Center, the plan calls for following through with Option B of a 2016 study, which would renovate and expand the current facility to better meet student needs and demand.

A planning committee is in the process of coming up with education specifications for the facility, which will come to the school board sometime in November or December, CCPS Facilities Planner Bill Cain said Wednesday.

East Middle has two requests in, with the hopes that one will be funded, Cain said. The school system has requested both systemic issues be fixed and also a complete renovation. The systemic issues involve the roof, HVAC system and similar problems, whereas a full renovation would fix those issues and also renovate the school, he said.

“Where we are really with East Middle right now [is] there are several building systems that are well past their lives,” Cain said. “The preferred way to deal with the school would be to comprehensively renovate it.”

But, he added, that’s “obviously” a funding issue.

The CIP calls for a total of nearly $90 million for the Tech Center project, though Board President Devon Rothschild clarified multiple times throughout the meeting that while that number was in the request, it wasn’t an actual number that would be spent on the project.

“The intention is to reduce the scope before we would move forward with this project,” Rothschild.

Rothschild and fellow board members Marsha Herbert and Donna Sivigny all said they would never go along with a figure that high, and Rothschild said she fully intended to do a project that fell within the Board of County Commissioners’ and the state’s funding constrictions. Commissioners have put a placeholder of $60 million aside for the project.

CCPS Superintendent Stephen Guthrie reiterated the number is just a budgeted figure to begin the process.

“It in no way is actual cost,” Guthrie added.

Board members also talked about funding requested for East Middle — which comes in at nearly $50 million for the renovation or nearly $14 million for the HVAC replacement, again board members said those numbers aren’t actuals.

School board members voiced concern that neither request would be filled.

“I feel very concerned that we’re going to wind up in another Charles Carroll situation,” Rothscild said, where the school will fall into disrepair and have to be closed. But this time, she added, the school would be in the center of Westminster with approximately 700 students who would need to be placed elsewhere.

“[If no repairs are made], you’re going to have a school that’s going to fail,” Guthrie said.

Other lesser projects that are listed in the plan include replacing aging surveillance and security equipment; replacing aging technology infrastructure; kindergarten additions; renovating 13 science classrooms; and systemic renovations like aging electrical equipment and old, single-pane windows.

There will be a public hearing in September on the capital budget process. Following that, the BOE will approve the request and send a finalized version to the county and state in October.

