BOE votes for feasibility study about new CCPS Central Office facility

The Carroll County Board of Education discussed a possible option that would keep the central office from being moved to the former North Carroll High School building, closing the discussion with a unanimous vote to move forward with a feasibility study.

Superintendent Stephen Guthrie presented a possible idea for a new facility for CCPS Central Office on the Friendship Valley Elementary School campus, as opposed to the current plan from the commissioners.

The BOE has pushed back against the commissioners’ plan for months saying the central office building should be centrally located in the county.

Commissioners Doug Howard, R-District 5, and Richard Weaver, R-District 2, whose district includes the North Carroll building, presented a concept plan at the beginning of March that would relocate the Board of Education and a portion of the Sheriff's Office to the former high school in Hampstead.

Wednesday night, Guthrie presented a plan that would build a new facility on the Friendship Valley campus, using the $4 million commissioners had set aside for central office to move to the former North Carroll.

“My staff and I have been looking for any alternatives for you to consider,” Guthrie told the school board Wednesday night.

The commissioners sent a letter to the school board in July, he added, that said CCPS needed to make a decision in regard to the move by the end of August.

“We have to be relocated,” he added.

But what the letter also says, Guthrie said, is that central office doesn’t have to go to the former North Carroll High School. The commissioners did give the option that the BOE was free to look for other accommodations, he said.

“Carroll County will relocate the State’s Attorney and Sheriff offices to the Winchester Building and is proceeding with coordinating these plans. The Board of Commissioners presented an offer to move your offices to the former North Carroll High School facility,” County Administrator Roberta Windham wrote in the letter obtained by the Times.

“We have yet to receive written notification of your plans. You may decline our offer and relocate to a location of your choice; however we need your decision in writing in order to proceed. We have allocated approximately $4 million one-time monies for your relocation in FY2018. If you move to a different location, please understand that any additional one-time or ongoing costs would be at your expense.”

Guthrie said a new facility on the Friendship Valley Elementary School property would be affordable, centrally located and would be a location CCPS owns. The land next to the school was originally bought first as a site of a future middle school, and later was discussed as a location for a new Career and Technology Center, though neither of those facilities were built, he said.

And, Guthrie said, the site is already set up for utilities because it was set up to have a building there.

Guthrie said he believes the facility could be built using the $4 million the commissioners have allocated for the move to the former North Carroll High School. CCPS also has access to the school system’s fund balance if need be.

While the school board voted unanimously 5-0 to move forward with a feasibility study not to exceed $50,000, some of the board members raised questions about the plans.

Board member Donna Sivigny said while she was interested in a feasibility study, she wanted to make sure the timeline of a new facility would meet the county’s timeline.

Board member Marsha Herbert also brought up concerns that any building on that site would impact the fields and any group that uses them.

Herbert, who had previously recused herself from all discussion involving the move and the former North Carroll High School, citing the fact she taught at the facility for more than four decades, “unrecused” herself Wednesday and participated in the discussion.

Board President Devon Rothschild said she was very excited about the plan, and that she thought the school system could do the new facility “very economically.”

Herbert said she agreed it would be nice to have a centrally located office, but she was “just concerned about dollars.”

“I will feel so much better when I know what dollars it includes,” she added.

Wednesday’s discussion comes after months of back and forth between the school board and commissioners about the possible move.

The school board has voiced opposition to the move on more than one occasion, both during meetings and in letters to the commissioners arguing central office should be centrally located. The BOE went as far as to say it hoped the two groups could “resolve this issue without confrontation or the need for a costly legal battle” after which commissioners refused to meet with the BOE.

In addition to voting to move forward with a feasibility study, the board also voted Wednesday evening to send a letter to the commissioners informing them of the decision to move forward in looking at building a new facility.

