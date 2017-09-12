McDaniel announces new coordinator of master’s degree program in educational leadership

McDaniel College announced Al Moyer as the new coordinator of the master’s degree program in educational leadership at the college. He also serves as a lecturer in the program.

Moyer will now be leading the same program at McDaniel that he graduated from in 1992 with a master’s degree in school administration and entry-level certification as principal, according to a news release from the college. Moyer has served for 36 years in public schools in Adams, York and Cumberland counties in Pennsylvania, including as teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent. As superintendent, he led two school districts in Hanover, Pennsylvania, and, most recently, South Middleton in Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, according to the release. He has also taught at Wilson College, Shippensburg University and York College of Pennsylvania.

A Gettysburg-area native, he graduated from New Oxford High School in 1977 and earned a bachelor’s degree from York College of Pennsylvania in 1981, according to the release. In addition to his degree from McDaniel, he has an elementary teaching certification from Gettysburg College and an Ed.D. in educational leadership from Immaculata University, according to the release.

