Parks named hospital's volunteer of month

Carol Park was recognized as Carroll Hospital's June Outstanding Volunteer. A volunteer since 2014, Park was chosen for her dedication and exceptional work in the hospital's Sleep Disorders Center.

Each month, Carroll Hospital recognizes the extraordinary achievements of its volunteers. They are chosen based on length of service and hours of service or exemplary performance. Community members are encouraged to volunteer their time and skills to assist in Carroll Hospital's important functions. For more information on how to volunteer, contact Volunteer Services at 410-871-7280.