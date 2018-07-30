The Baltimore Sun
Join stars from Center Stage for Baltimore Sun’s first Culture + Cuisine event September 5
The Armoury What's new with Baltimore sports apparel maker Under Armour
Business The Armoury

Adrienne Lofton, a top Under Armour executive, is leaving the company

Jeff Barker
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Adrienne Lofton, one of Under Armour’s highest-profile executives, is leaving the company.

Lofton, senior vice president of global brand management, “has decided to pursue another opportunity outside of Under Armour,” the Baltimore-based athletic brand said in a written statement.

Adweek quoted two sources on Monday saying Lofton has accepted a post with Nike, Under Armour’s rival.

Under Armour had no immediate comment on the report.

With Lofton’s departure, Attica Jaques will now lead the global brand management team, the company said. She joined the company in 2016.

Lofton’s tenure included helping grow the women’s segment of a company that had its roots in football.

Lofton did two stints with Under Armour, the latter beginning in 2015. In between, she was a top marketing executive for Levi Strauss & Co.

“During her nine year tenure, Adrienne has contributed significantly to the growth of the company,” Under Armour’s statement said.

jebarker@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sunjeffbarker

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
73°