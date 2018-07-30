Adrienne Lofton, a top Under Armour executive, is leaving the company

Adrienne Lofton, one of Under Armour’s highest-profile executives, is leaving the company.

Lofton, senior vice president of global brand management, “has decided to pursue another opportunity outside of Under Armour,” the Baltimore-based athletic brand said in a written statement.

Adweek quoted two sources on Monday saying Lofton has accepted a post with Nike, Under Armour’s rival.

Under Armour had no immediate comment on the report.

With Lofton’s departure, Attica Jaques will now lead the global brand management team, the company said. She joined the company in 2016.

Lofton’s tenure included helping grow the women’s segment of a company that had its roots in football.

Lofton did two stints with Under Armour, the latter beginning in 2015. In between, she was a top marketing executive for Levi Strauss & Co.

“During her nine year tenure, Adrienne has contributed significantly to the growth of the company,” Under Armour’s statement said.

