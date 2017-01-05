Under Armour, Johns Hopkins continue collaboration on health and fitness apps

Fitness apparel giant Under Armour is expanding its collaboration with Johns Hopkins Medicine to back up its health and fitness apps with scientific research and expertise.

Under Armour has several apps, including UA Record, MapMyFitness, MyFitness Pal and Endomondo, with more than 190 million registered users.

Under the new agreement, Hopkins will provide clinical and research-based guidance in the areas of sleep, fitness, activity and nutrition.

Hopkins did not disclose financial terms, but officials said the effort expands the system's mission to empower people to maintain and improve their health. Under Armour said the collaboration gives its app users access to innovations, information and better tools to reach their potential.

Under Armour and Hopkins began their collaboration in 2015 with an advisory panel that now includes eight Hopkins physicians who provide the company with scientific and clinical consultation for its apps. In 2016, the medical system and company began working together on a study related to sleep quality, patterns and behaviors. Hopkins also helped Under Armour on a sleep-related app related to its sleepwear.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com