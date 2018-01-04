Tennis champion Sloane Stephens, long with Under Armour, signs with Nike

Sloane Stephens, formerly Under Armour’s top female tennis endorser, says she has signed a new deal with Nike.

Just four months removed from winning the U.S. Open wearing Under Armour gear, Stephens posted the news with a photo on Instragram.

“I am so excited to share with you all that I have officially joined the @nike @nikecourt family!!!” Stephens said on Instagram. The post featured her wearing Nike clothes.

Terms were not disclosed.

Along with British player Andy Murray, she was the Baltimore brand’s top tennis ambassador. Both were still featured Thursday on Under Armour’s tennis apparel web page.

“Under Armour and Sloane Stephens have mutually agreed to part ways,” Under Armour said in a statement. “We would like to thank Sloane for her partnership over the last seven years and we wish her all the best in future endeavors.”

Stephens, 24, originally signed with Under Armour as a teenager in 2010. The brand then signed Murray in 2014 as part of its push to expand globally. At the time, Under Armour’s best-known tennis players had been Stephens and Robby Ginepri, an American player who has since retired.

Nike is far more established in tennis, having signed Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams, among others.

