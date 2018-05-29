Under Armour launches Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's signature shoe

Under Armour has unveiled Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s first signature shoe — the Project Rock 1, the latest in the collaboration between the Baltimore-based sports brand and the actor and former professional wrestler.

The sports footwear and apparel maker rolled out the PR1 in a limited quantity on its website and in its Brand Houses, touting the shoe’s “lightweight strength, locked-in support and aggressive traction.”

Selling for $120 a pair, the shoes feature a blue and white colorway with red accents. The launch was timed for this past Memorial Day weekend, with the shoe’s colors inspired by service men and women, Under Armour said.

The brand plans a global launch in the future.

The Rock is one of eight athletes starring in Under Armour’s new “Will Finds a Way” ad campaign. Last spring, the brand began offering a men’s and women’s “The Rock” training collection, with T-shirts, shorts and leggings.

