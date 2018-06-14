Under Armour to sponsor Baltimore Pride Parade and outfit volunteers with PRIDE sneakers

Under Armour, a Gold-level sponsor of the Baltimore Pride Parade on Saturday, will outfit all parade volunteers with the PRIDE edition of its UA HOVR Sonic running shoes.

The Baltimore-based athletic apparel brand launched its first UA Pride collection of footwear and apparel on June 4, including a version of the HOVR Sonic. The new footwear collection supports Athlete Ally, a nonprofit group that works with athletic communities to rid sports of homophobia and transphobia. Net proceeds from sales of the shoes will go the the group.

Ideas for Under Armour’s Pride initiatives came from an internal employee group that has been taking steps to make the workplace more positive for LGBTQ workers, Under Armour said.

The company became a Gold sponsor by donating $10,000 to the Pride event, organized by the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center of Baltimore and Central Maryland.

Pride Weekend will include the 10-block parade down N. Charles Street from 33rd Street to 23rd Street from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, a block party in Station North at 4 p.m. Saturday and a festival Sunday at Druid Hill Park.

Under Armour plans to light its sign in rainbow colors this month at its Locust Point headquarters.

