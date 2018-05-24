Nike - not Under Armour - will supply MLB uniforms, report says

Under Armour may be giving up the contract to supply uniforms to Major League Baseball teams to Nike, according to a report Thursday in Sports Business Daily.

The report, citing an anonymous source, said Nike and Major League Baseball were close to inking deal to have the Under Armour archrival take the contract for on-field apparel rights set to start in 2020.

That would end a 10-year uniform partnership between Under Armour and MLB before it even began. Under Armour and MLB announced the partnership in December 2016.

The Sports Business Daily cited Under Armour’s recent financial difficulties for the switch. The story said Under Armour backed out of the deal to reduce overhead and save about $50 million.

Under Armour officials declined to comment Thursday afternoon.

“Per company policy, Under Armour does not comment on speculation or rumors,” a spokeswoman said.

The athletic apparel and footwear maker has been taking steps to reverse a slide in sales and stock price that started toward the end of 2016.

Major League Baseball was to be the first of the major professional sports leagues for which Under Armour would provide all the game uniforms, offering key brand exposure. Under Armour now makes some cleats, compression sleeves and batting gloves used by MLB players and some of the catchers’ gear.

In the Under Armour deal, sports merchandise retailer Fanatics was granted licensing rights to make and sell fan gear. Fanatics still is expected to distribute jerseys and other gear for fans at retail, Sports Business Daily reported.

On Wednesday, Fanatics inked another deal, as the National Football Leage announced a product licensing deal allowing the retailor to make NFL fan jerseys.

