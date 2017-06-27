Under Armour brings in new president, Plank remains CEO

Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank will step back from his role of president in a series of management changes announced Tuesday.

The Baltimore-based sports apparel and footwear brand said Patrik Frisk, former CEO of global footwear company The Aldo Group, will become the company's president and COO on July 10.

Under Armour said the management changes are designed to improve digital business and operational efficiency.

Frisk will report to Plank, who will remain chairman and CEO, and be responsible for go-to-market strategy and executing the company's long-term growth plan. Plank had been president since 2010, a role he also held from 2006 to 2008, according to his profile on the company website.

A number of executives will report to Frisk, including Charlie Maurath, chief revenue officer; Kevin Eskridge, chief product officer; Andy Donkin, chief marketing Officer; Colin Browne, chief supply chain officer, and Kevin Haley, president of strategy.

"Patrik's global experience in brand building, including a proven and disciplined record of driving growth, while enhancing profitability and efficiency, will be instrumental as we work to transform our business model to deliver long-term value for our consumers, customers and shareholder," Plank said in the announcement.

"The opportunity to leverage our strengths – innovative product, brand strength, premium sports marketing assets and unparalleled consumer connections – within an increasingly more digital ecosystem has never been greater" he said.

Frisk has nearly 30 years' experience in the apparel, footwear and retail industry, directing brands such as The North Face and Timberland.

Prior to his time with Aldo, he spent 10 years with VF Corp., where he was coalition president of outdoor Americas with responsibility for The North Face, Timberland, JanSport, lucy and SmartWool brands. He was formerly president of the Timberland brand and before that, president of outdoor and action sports and responsible for The North Face, Vans, JanSport and Reef brands.

Other roles included vice president and general manager of The North Face.

He previously ran his own retail business in Scandinavia and held senior positions with Peak Performance and W.L. Gore & Associates.

The company announced several other management changes Tuesday.

Paul Fipps, chief information officer and executive vice president of global operations, has been named chief technology officer. He will oversee all aspects of engineering to support the brand's web and mobile applications and its information technology and real estate functions. Fipps will report to Plank and lead the Connected Fitness business, with Michael Lee, chief digital officer and head of Connected Fitness reporting to Fipps.

Colin Browne will become chief supply chain officer and be responsible for all global operations related to product sourcing and logistics. He joined Under Armour in 2016 as president of global sourcing. And Kevin Eskridge became chief product officer in May to oversee category management and product, merchandising, design and innovation functions. He has been with the company since 2009. Eskridge, former senior vice president of global merchandising, helped establish the company's business in China.

Other executives who will continue to report to Plank include Kip Fulks, co-founder and strategic advisor, Kerry Chandler, chief human resources officer, John Stanton, senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, and David Bergman, acting CFO.

"Today's leadership appointments and the streamlining of our organizational structure are transformative steps focused on a sharper, consumer-led approach and go-to-market strategy through our category management lens," Plank said in the announcement. "This underscores our work toward evolving from a great brand with good operations – to a great brand with great operations."