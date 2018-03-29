Under Armour announces significant data breach of its MyFitnessPal app

About 150 million users of the MyFitnessPal fitness and nutrition app and website have been affected by a data security breach, the site’s owner, Baltimore-based Under Armour, said Thursday.

The company learned of the breach, which included usernames, email addresses and hashed passwords, four days ago, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The affected data did not include government-issued identifiers, such as Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers, information that the app does not collect from users. The breach also did not affect payment card data, which is collected and processed separately.

The brand began notifying MyFitnessPal users Thursday afternoon, via email and through app messaging.

Under Armour said it is continuing its investigation.

The company is urging app users to change their passwords immediately.

