Under Armour to lay off 400 as restructuring continues

Under Armour will lay off 400 workers globally by March 31, the Baltimore-based sports apparel maker said Thursday.

The sports brand described the cut to about 3 percent of its workforce as an addition to a 2018 restructuring plan announced in February. The company said the job reductions come amid changes in its organization and processes that it’s undertaking to reach its growth and performance targets.

The company did not say where layoffs are planned or how the cuts would affect the Baltimore headquarters.

“In our relentless pursuit of running a more operationally excellent company, we continue to make difficult decisions to ensure we are best positioned to succeed,” said David Bergman, Under Armour’s chief financial officer, in the announcement. “This redesign will help simplify the organization for smarter, faster execution, capture additional cost efficiencies and shift resources to drive greater operating leverage as we move into 2019 and beyond.”

After years of rapid growth, the company stumbled toward the end of 2016 amid intense competition, closures of key retailers and changing consumer tastes in the sports apparel category. Since then, the company has worked to reverse a slide in sales and stock price.

Of Under Armour’s 15,800 employees, about 9,900 work in brand and factory house stores and about 1,500 at distribution centers. Nearly 7,000 are full time and most work in the United States.

With the layoffs, Under Armour said it expects to incur about $10 million in cash severance charges, in addition to previously announced charges of about $190 million to $210 million connected with the 2018 restructuring plan.

When it announced that plan in February, the second such restructuring in less than a year, it included up to $55 million in facility and lease terminations, up to $50 million in contract termination and other charges, and up to $25 million in non-cash charges, including up to $10 million of inventory-related charges. It did not include any layoffs at the time.

The brand also updated its outlook for 2018 Thursday based on the restructuring. It now expects an operating loss of about $60 million compared with the previous range of $50 million to $60 million and, excluding the impact of restructuring, expects operating income of $140 million to $160 million, instead of $130 million to $160 million.

Excluding restructuring, it anticipated earnings in the range of 16 cents per share to 19 cents per share, instead of the previously announced 14 cents per share to 19 cents per share.

Under Armour shares leapt more than 5 percent Thursday morning, trading at $18.18 a share.

