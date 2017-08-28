Under Armour partners with Johns Hopkins, furthering ties to local schools

Under Armour has signed a deal with Johns Hopkins University to outfit all of the university’s athletic teams, including the nationally prominent men’s and women’s lacrosse teams.

The multi-year deal cements the apparel and footwear company’s local connections. The Baltimore brand already has partnerships with the University of Maryland, Towson University, Loyola University, UMBC and Navy.

The deal was announced Wednesday but became effective July 1. Terms were not disclosed.

Johns Hopkins has 24 varsity teams. The best known are the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams, both in Division I and affiliate members of the Big Ten Conference. The lacrosse teams previously wore Nike uniforms.

The other 22 teams compete in Division III, most in the Centennial Conference.

The Blue Jays men’s lacrosse team has won nine NCAA Championships. The women’s team has made three trips to the NCAA tournament in the last four years.

Besides having Under Armour outfit all of the school’s teams, the agreement “also includes a comprehensive brand association between Under Armour and Johns Hopkins through various on-site, print and digital opportunities,” said a joint news release.

Under Armour has said it is intent on protecting its local "house" — including high schools — and building brand loyalty among the region's youths.

Under Armour and Johns Hopkins “share an unyielding commitment to excellence as well as a love of and intense pride in our great hometown of Baltimore,” said Ryan Kuehl, the company’s senior vice president of global sports marketing, in a news release. “We are very excited to see the Blue Jays represent our city and the UA brand for years to come.”

CAPTION As Under Armour transitions to Port Covington, the company strives to broaden its brand beyond football. As Under Armour transitions to Port Covington, the company strives to broaden its brand beyond football. CAPTION Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank will step back from his role of president in a series of management changes announced Tuesday. Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank will step back from his role of president in a series of management changes announced Tuesday.

jebarker@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sunjeffbarker