Under Armour HR executive leaves for entertainment and sports agency

Under Armour human resources executive Kerry D. Chandler plans to leave the brand Nov. 2 to take on a similar role at Endeavor, a Beverly Hills-based talent agency focused on sports, entertainment and fashion.

“We thank Kerry Chandler for her partnership in building a world-class human resources organization,” Diane Pelkey, an Under Armour spokeswoman, said in an email Tuesday. “Her passion for our global teammates and our brand has played an integral role in our culture and establishing Under Armour as a great place to work.”

Under Armour has launched a global search for a new chief human resources officer. Michele Campion, Under Armour’s vice president of human resources, will become interim head of HR.

Chandler, a San Diego native who headed human resources for the NBA and ESPN before joining Under Armour in 2015, helped the Baltimore-based athletic apparel maker create programs such as Armour U, a leadership development program, and PreSeason Training, a program to immerse new employees in Under Armour’s history, culture and vision, the company said.

She will become Endeavor’s chief human resources officer and be based out of New York. She will start there later this year, the company said.

Under Armour is a client of Endeavor, a media company and parent company of subsidiaries such as talent agency WME; sports management company IMG; UFC, a mixed martial arts organization; Professional Bull Riders and Miss Universe.

Under Armour has been restructuring operations to regain momentum and has reshuffled management since bringing in Patrik Frisk as president and chief operating officer in July 2017. Several high-level executives left the brand toward the end of 2017. In July, Arienne Lofton left her job as senior vice president of global brand management, reportedly for a position at Nike.

In September, the company hired Alessandro de Pestel, a veteran of Tommy Hilfiger, as its new chief marketing officer.

Other recent executive hires include Tim Parkinson, a former content creation executive for Diageo, as chief creative officer, and Ann Funai as senior vice president of engineering. Funai had been chief technology officer at software firm PeopleAdmin and before that worked for IBM.

Under Armour said last month that it would lay off about 400 workers — 3 percent of its workforce. The layoffs were included in the latest phase of a restructuring that began last year after the fast-growing company stumbled toward the end of 2016 amid intense competition, closures of key retailers and changing consumer tastes in the sports apparel category.

