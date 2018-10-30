Under Armour third-quarter results show turnaround is on track, Baltimore-based company says

Under Armour Inc. reported quarterly financial results Tuesday that show the brand’s multiyear turnaround is on track, the Baltimore-based company said.

The sports apparel and footwear maker reported profit of $75 million, or 17 cents per share, for the three months that ended Sept. 30. On an adjusted basis, net income was $112 million or 25 cents per share, Under Armour said.

Those results exclude the impact of a restructuring plan and related tax effects, as well as adjustments to impacts of federal tax reform legislation. The company expects to incur about $200 million to $220 million in pre-tax restructuring and related charges in connection with its previously announced turnaround plan.

"As we work through this chapter, we are staying sharply focused on our brand by connecting even more deeply with our consumers while delivering industry-leading, innovative products and premium experiences,” Kevin Plank, Under Armour chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “Coupled with increasingly greater business discipline and resulting efficiencies, we continue to gain confidence in our long-term path and ability to deliver for our consumers, customers and shareholders."

Sales rose 2 percent to $1.4 billion, meeting Wall Street expectations.

Sales to retailers such as Dick’s Sporting Goods rose 4 percent to $914 million, while sales through websites and Under Armour branded stores remained unchanged at $465 million, making up 32 percent of total sales.

In the U.S., sales fell 2 percent to $1.1 billion, but international business soared 15 percent to $351 million.

Sales of apparel rose 4 percent to $978 million with growth in training, golf and team sports, while shoe sales remained unchanged compared with the third quarter of 2017, at $285 million.

Under Armour has struggled since the end of 2016 amid intense competition, closures of key retailers and changing consumer tastes in sports apparel.

Analysts have offered mixed reviews on the company’s efforts to restructure. Stifel, which has a “buy” rating on the stock, said in a report last week it expects Under Armour’s profit margins to recover next year despite the brand’s continued struggles with U.S. sales,

But several said they are concerned that a lack of innovative products, along with heavy discounting, may be eroding the brand’s appeal.

