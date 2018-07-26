Under Armour posts $95.5 million loss, but better than expected sales for second quarter

Under Armour posted better-than-expected quarterly sales results Thursday despite reporting a loss of nearly $96 million, and said it is on track to become more efficient and strengthen its brand.

The Baltimore-based athletic apparel maker reported a loss of $95.5 million, or 21 cents per share, in the quarter that ended June 30, compared with a loss of $12.3 million, or 3 cents per share, in last year’s second quarter.

Adjusted for the impact of the company’s restructuring plan and federal tax reform, the company said it lost 8 cents per share, meeting Wall Street analysts’ expectations.

But sales growth of 8 percent to $1.17 billion for the April-to-June period topped expectations. Analysts had called for revenue of $1.15 billion. That compared to sales of $1.09 billion a year earlier.

“Through the first half of 2018, we are making progress toward our transformation of running a more operationally excellent company while amplifying the power of the Under Armour brand,” said Kevin Plank, Under Armour’s chairman and CEO, said in an announcement.

The company is revamping its structure and operational systems while remaking the way it designs and delivers products across the globe, he said.

After years of rapid growth, the company stumbled toward the end of 2016 amid intense competition, closures of key retailers and changing consumer taste in the sports apparel category.

The brand has a restructuring plan in place, expected to cost up to $210 million, to turn around underperforming parts of the business, including by improving product distribution and bringing excess levels of inventory under control.

The jump in sales during the quarter was driven by a 9 percent boost in sales to wholesale customers, such as sporting goods stores, a 7 percent increase in sales to consumers both online and in Under Armour-branded stores and a 28 percent increase in international sales. Sales through websites and in branded stores accounted for 35 percent of global sales, the company said.

In the United States, the brand’s biggest geographic market, sales edged up just 2 percent.

CAPTION The visa program was overwhelmed with demand this year, leaving Eastern Shore seafood processing plants without their typical work force. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) The visa program was overwhelmed with demand this year, leaving Eastern Shore seafood processing plants without their typical work force. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Topgolf will be the first new tenant in the corridor along Warner Street, between M&T Bank Stadium and Horseshoe casino in Baltimore. Topgolf will be the first new tenant in the corridor along Warner Street, between M&T Bank Stadium and Horseshoe casino in Baltimore.

Sales of apparel rose 10 percent to $747 million, driven by strong activity in the training and running categories. The smaller footwear division saw a 15 percent increase, to $271 million, led by sales in running and team sports categories.

Under Armour updated its full-year outlook on Thursday. The company said its revenue is expected to rise 3 percent to 4 percent, due to a low to mid-single-digit decline in U.S. sales but with international sales growth of more than 25 percent.

Without the impact of restructuring costs, the company anticipates adjusted earnings for the year of 14 cents per share to 19 cents per share.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella