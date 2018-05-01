Under Armour sees first-quarter loss, but sales beat estimates

Under Armour posted a loss for the first three months of the year, but sales beat estimates, climbing 6 percent and driven by strong growth in international and online business.

The Baltimore-based brand reported a loss Tuesday of $30 million, or 7 cents per share. It reported flat earnings on an adjusted basis, better than the 5 cents per share loss expected by Wall Street analysts. Without the impact of a restructuring plan announced in February, the company would have earned $1 million for the first quarter, which ended March 31.

“Our first quarter results demonstrate measured progress against our focus on operational excellence and becoming a better company,” said Kevin Plank, Under Armour’s chairman and CEO, in the announcement.

The brand expects to meet its targets for the year, Plank said, by “delivering innovative performance products to our athletes, amplifying our story, further strengthening our go-to-market process, and leveraging our systems to create even deeper consumer connections.”

Under Armour reported revenue of nearly $1.19 billion for the January-to-March period, up from $1.12 billion a year earlier. Analysts expected sales to be flat, in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. The first quarter is typically Under Armour’s weakest period.

After years of rapid growth, Under Armour stumbled in 2017, as sales growth slowed amid store closings by key retailers, intense competition and changing demand for athletic apparel. The brand has been hurt by weak demand in the United States, its biggest market and from competition from better positioned rivals Nike and Adidas, which cut into Under Armour’s profit and growth.

The first quarter’s sales growth came mainly from international business, which makes up about a quarter of total sales and grew 27 percent, and from online and branded store business, which accounts for 30 percent of total sales and grew 17 percent.

But sales to retailers remained flat, up just 1 percent, as did U.S. sales.

Under Armour faced further pressure on its profit margins, which declined in the first quarter as the company worked to manage excess inventory. Its cost of selling grew 3 percent to $515 million, or more than 43 percent of revenue, as the brand invested in its online, footwear and international businesses.

On February 13, Under Armour announced a restructuring plan expected to cost about $110 million to $130 million. Restructuring costs totaled $45 million in the first quarter, the company said.

CAPTION NACA, a nonprofit, offers a way to home ownership for low- and moderate-income families that is based on a person’s payment history, not their credit score. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) NACA, a nonprofit, offers a way to home ownership for low- and moderate-income families that is based on a person’s payment history, not their credit score. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Wawa convenience store and gas station opened today, April 19, after a year of being under construction at the Loch Raven Commons development,the former site of defense contractor Raytheon Co. Wawa convenience store and gas station opened today, April 19, after a year of being under construction at the Loch Raven Commons development,the former site of defense contractor Raytheon Co.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella