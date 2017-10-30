Under Armour profits drop sharply in third quarter

After two consecutive quarters of losses, Under Armour swung to a profit in the third quarter, but its income was still sharply lower than a year ago as sales of sports apparel decreased and the brand struggled with weak U.S. demand.

Its income slid 58 percent to $54 million, or 12 cents per share, for the three months that ended Sept. 30, the Baltimore-based company reported Tuesday. Earnings, which would have been 22 cents per share when adjusted for restructuring costs, topped Wall Street analysts’ expectations of 19 cents per share on an adjusted basis.

Sales fell 5 percent to $1.4 billion.

The sports brand said it was trimming its sales and earnings outlook for the rest of the year based on difficulties in the United States, its largest geographic market. The company expects sales growth in the low single-digits, earnings of 18 cents to 20 cents per share and pressure on profit margins as the company manages inventory in a highly promotional sales environment.

"While our international business continues to deliver against our ambition of building a global brand, operational challenges and lower demand in North America resulted in third quarter revenue that was below our expectations," said Kevin Plank, Under Armour chairman and CEO, in a statement. “Against this difficult backdrop, our management team is working aggressively to evolve our strategy and level of execution to proactively address these challenges.”

From Tom Brady to Misty Copeland, Under Armour is increasing the ranks of celebrities who pitch their products.

Plank said success in the brand’s next phase of growth would require “managing with focused financial discipline,” while creating new products and finding ways to better connect with consumers.

Under Armour had announced a restructuring over the summer and said results in the third quarter reflected pre-tax costs of $89 million for that plan.

Sales to wholesale customers, retailers such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, declined 13 percent to $880 million during the quarter, while sales through the company’s stores and websites rose 15 percent to $468 million, Under Armour said.

Sales of apparel fell 8 percent to $939 million, hurt by weak demand for outdoor and women’s training clothing and youth products, the company said. Sales increased in golf and sport-style categories.

Footwear sales rose 2 percent to $285 million, getting a boost from running and outdoor shoe categories, but hurt by weakness in basketball and youth sneaker categories.

The brand saw strong momentum in its international markets, where sales jumped 35 percent. International sales made up 22 percent of total sales.

CAPTION As Under Armour transitions to Port Covington, the company strives to broaden its brand beyond football. As Under Armour transitions to Port Covington, the company strives to broaden its brand beyond football. CAPTION Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank will step back from his role of president in a series of management changes announced Tuesday. Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank will step back from his role of president in a series of management changes announced Tuesday.

