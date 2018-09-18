China tariffs could hurt Under Armour short term, analyst says

Under Armour could be hurt short-term by the Trump administration’s latest round of tariffs on Chinese goods, one analyst said Tuesday.

But the 10 percent duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports likely won’t have a long-term effect, said Camilla Yanushevsky, an equity analyst with CFRA Research in Rockville.

About 20 percent of items singled out by the tariffs announced Monday fall in the textiles, apparel and luxury goods industry, according to a CFRA analysis. Baltimore-based Under Armour manufactured about 61 percent of its sports apparel and accessories last year in China, Jordan, Vietnam and Malaysia. It makes most of its footwear in China, Vietnam and Indonesia, according to company filings.

“Given the fast-moving nature of the fashion industry and the complexity of redrawing decades-old supply chains, we foresee apparel and footwear makers hiking prices and thereby shifting most of the burden to consumers, at least in the short term,” Yanushevsky said in a research note. “Long term, we are optimistic on their ability to adapt — just as the industry develops contingency plans to circumvent adverse weather conditions.”

The firm has a hold recommendation on Under Armour stock, with a 12-month target of $18 per share. The stock was trading at $17.66 a share at midday Tuesday.

The tariffs, set to take effect Monday and increase to 25 percent in January, came on the heels of previously imposed tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports. The Chinese government retaliated Tuesday, saying it plans to impose tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

