Under Armour negotiating long-term extension with Yankees' Aaron Judge

Under Armour, which signed Aaron Judge to an endorsement deal while the breakout New York Yankees star was still in the minor leagues, says it is negotiating a long-term extension with the player, who makes his All-Star Game debut Tuesday after participating in tonight’s home run derby.

“We’re right now in the middle of renewing Aaron’s deal,” said Walker Jones, Under Armour’s senior director for global sports marketing. “We’re putting the finishing touches on a long-term extension with him.”

After signing Judge, now 25, in 2014, the Baltimore-based apparel, footwear and fitness technology company – which has been seeking inroads in baseball – signed another young star, Cody Bellinger, in 2016. Bellinger, 21, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is also having a standout rookie season. He will compete against Judge in the home run derby in Miami and will also be playing in his first All-Star Game Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-7, 282-pound Judge is batting .329 with 30 home runs. He has already topped Joe DiMaggio's record for most homers by a Yankees rookie. Judge could not immediately be reached for comment through his agency, PSI Sports Management.

Bellinger has 25 home runs in just 70 games. His Under Armour deal will be up after this year.

11 MLB All-Stars will be sporting Under Armour at the Mid-Summer Classic in Miami, including four starters. Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge will participate in the Home Run Derby, as well. (Sean Welsh) (Sean Welsh)

Tonight’s home run derby is expected to be one of the most-watched such events ever.

Signing players to endorsement contracts is akin to picking stocks -- it’s best to get them early for good value. The initial such baseball contracts usually span just a few years.

Partnering with not-yet-established players also creates brand loyalty, boosting the chances of retaining them if they become stars.Under Armour is in competition for such deals with Nike and Adidas.

Judge and Bellinger “immediately popped on our radar because of the markets they were going to be in,” Jones said. “It starts with conversations with scouts that we trust, agents that we know. It’s a collective information gathering process.”

Jones said Under Armour looks not only for talent but “who has a good look, fits our brand DNA, fits our team culture. And then it’s trying to guess what markets they’ll end up in. You want big markets obviously.”

Under Armour’s best-known baseball ambassadors include Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals and Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers.

Adding Judge and Bellinger represents “the perfect storm,” said T.J. Brightman, president of A. Bright Idea, a public relations and marketing firm with offices in Bel Air and Sonoma, Calif.

“Not only are these two rookies doing things we haven’t seen in quite some time on the diamond, but they are a marketer’s dream duo,” Brightman said. “ Playing in the two largest television media markets in the country does’t hurt either even for a generation of fans who are cord cutters and are finding new ways to enjoy America’s national pastime.”

Under Armour has been looking to extend its baseball ties. It sponsors between 325 and 375 players in the majors and minors, according to Jones.

In 2016, it signed a deal to become the official outfitter for Major League Baseball – an agreement that it recently announced will begin in 2019, a year earlier than originally planned.

From Tom Brady to Misty Copeland, Under Armour is increasing the ranks of celebrities who pitch their products.

