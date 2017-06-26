Jordan Spieth, face of Under Armour, goes viral with chip shot celebration

June has been a decent month for Under Armour, with sneaker poster boy Steph Curry winning another NBA championship.

And then on Sunday, the face of Under Armour golf not only atoned for a rough finish to his final round by hitting a tournament-winning chip on the first playoff — he also went viral with the celebration of the clutch shot.

Jordan Spieth won his 10th PGA tour event, defeating Daniel Berger on the first hole of a playoff after finishing the Travelers Championship tied at 12-under par. From a bunker along the green, Spieth rolled in a chip from about 61 feet.

With the win, Spieth, 23, joins Tiger Woods as the only golfers in the modern era to win 10 PGA Tour titles before their 24th birthdays.

It was his second win of the year, after taking the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

Under Armour has used Spieth as a walking billboard of sorts and it has paid off early in his career. The Spieth One is Under Armour’s primary golf shoe, and the Baltimore-based sports retailer also releases images online and on social media with a a quartet of Spieth outfits leading up to a noteworthy tournament — completely UA gear, head to toe.

Spieth signed a 10-year deal with Under Armour in 2015.

From Tom Brady to Misty Copeland, Under Armour is increasing the ranks of celebrities who pitch their products.

