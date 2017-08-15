Trump criticizes CEOs as 'grandstanders' after Plank, others depart jobs panel

On the day after Under Armour founder Kevin Plank and two other CEOs withdrew from a White House jobs panel, President Donald J. Trump criticized the chief executives as “grandstanders.”

“For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place,” the president tweeted. “Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS!”

Plank on Monday night resigned from Trump’s advisory jobs panel after the president was widely criticized for not quickly denouncing racist groups.

Plank’s statement said Under Armour “engages in innovation and sports, not politics.”

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier and Intel CEO Brian Krzanich also announced they were leaving the advisory manufacturing initiative, which began in January, citing Trump’s response to the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville over the weekend.

Frazier, who is African-American, was harshly criticized by Trump in two tweets on Monday.

Others on the White House manufacturing council include top executives from Boeing, Dell Technologies, Dow Chemical and Johnson & Johnson.

