President Trump blasts Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors, says they're not invited to White House

President Donald Trump made a pre-empitve strike on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday morning, withdrawing an invitation not yet made for NBA champions to visit the White House.

Trump tweeted his displeasure with Curry and the rest of the Warriors after reports that the team planned to meet this fall to discuss whether to travel to the White House to celebrate their victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Warriors stars Steph Curry and Kevin Durant had expressed qualms about the visit.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” Trump tweeted. “Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

Curry had not yet responded but others including Cavaliers star LeBron James and Curry’s sponsor Under Armour quickly tweeted their support for him.

James was particularly sharp in his rebuke of Trump: “U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!”

Under Armour struck a more measured note: “.@UnderArmour stands for the flag and by our Athletes for free speech, expression and a unified America.”

The president typically initiates White House visits in a call to the owner or coach of a championship team. It’s become customary for champions of major American sports such as football, baseball, basketball and hockey to receive invites as well as Olympic gold medal winners.

The New England Patriots and Chicago Cubs have both visited the Trump White House.

In an interview Friday, reported by USA Today, Curry said he’d prefer not to visit the White House and explained the message he was trying to send.

“That we don’t stand for basically what our President has — the things that he’s said and the things that he hasn’t said in the right times, that we won’t stand for it,” Curry said. “And by acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to. It’s not just the act of not going there. There are things you have to do on the back end to actually push that message into motion.

“(Athletes are) all trying to do what we can. We’re using our platforms, using our opportunities to shed light on that, so that’s kind of where I stand on it. I don’t think us not going to the White House is going to miraculously make everything better, but this is my opportunity to voice that.”

