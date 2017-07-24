Jordan Spieth's third golf major win is another victory for Under Armour

Jordan Spieth keeps winning majors, and in turn, Under Armour keeps coming up a big winner, as well.

The Baltimore-based retailer enjoyed the spoils of Spieth’s latest win Sunday, when the 23-year-old golf star won the British Open. In doing so, the posterboy for Under Armour’s golf line became just the second golfer to reach three major championships before the age of 24, joining the legendary Jack Nicklaus.

Spieth sported a white Under Armour hat, with UA pants, polo and pullover in his final round, as he finished with a 1-under, 69 to best Matt Kuchar for the Clarret Jug.

With his own grit and determination — and the encouragement of his caddy — Under Armour athlete Jordan Spieth turned a horrendous situation into perhaps the greatest moment of his career, and that includes winning the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015 as he won the British Open.

The PGA Championship — the only major trophy Spieth has yet to win — will be played next month at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

Spieth — who turned pro as a 19-year-old in 2002 — is the namesake of Under Armour’s golf shoe, the Spieth One.

He’s been partnered with Under Armour since 2013, and re-upped with the apparel brand with a 10-year deal in 2015.

Spieth’s success for Under Armour runs alongside that of some of the brand’s key athletes in other sports.

UA is partnered with baseball stars Bryce Harper, Clayton Kershaw, Buster Posey and break-out young sluggers Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger.

In basketball, two-time NBA champion guard Steph Curry is the namesake for the brand’s sneaker.

And in football, Under Armour has partnered with a number of star athletes — most notably Carolina Panters quarterback Cam Newton.

From Tom Brady to Misty Copeland, Under Armour is increasing the ranks of celebrities who pitch their products.

