Man credits Under Armour compression shirt with helping save brother's life after Las Vegas shooting

A Minnesota man told a TV station that an Under Armour compression shirt may have helped save his brother from bleeding to death after being shot in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Ben Aurich told WCCO, a CBS station in Minneapolis, that his brother, Philip, a St. Paul native, was wearing a compression shirt when he was shot in the back while attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in which 58 people died and hundreds were injured.

“The doctor said that shirt was a big part of him not bleeding terribly, bleeding out pretty much, you know,” Ben Aurich said.

His brother, however, also had a number of other things helping him, Aurich told WCCO. He said “a military guy” applied pressure to his brother’s wounds and those of another shooting victim as they were rushed to a hospital in the back of a police cruiser. And he said his brother was fortunate to get into surgery very quickly.

“Everything kind of happened in perfect unison for him to not expire,” Ben Aurich told the station.

The station said Philip Aurich suffered serious injuries but has been released from the intensive care unit of a Las Vegas hospital.

