Under Armour signs lacrosse star Taylor Cummings

Under Armour has signed its most accomplished lacrosse player -- Taylor Cummings, a three-time winner of the award for the most outstanding female collegian in the sport.

The Baltimore brand is announcing the signing of the former University of Maryland star today.

''It was an easy decision,'' said Jim Bel Bruno, the company's senior director for global marketing. ''Taylor is humble, she's hungry. She is a high-character individual. Taylor by far is our most accomplished lacrosse men's and women's player.''

The midfielder, who attended high school at McDonogh, won the Tewaarton award in 2014, 2015 and 2016 for the Terrapins. She graduated in the spring and played for Baltimore in the new United Women's Lacrosse League.

"We're pushing the boundaries in terms of the rules of lacrosse," Cummings said in an interview. The league has a a two-point shot and a shot clock.

She has also been leading clinics. '' I just started my own company, Taylor Cummings Lacrosse, and I'm doing a bunch of clinics in areas that have (the sport) like Maryland and New York and Virginia,'' Cummings said. ''And I'm also going to the Georgias and the Michigans and Chicagos with the goal of spreading the game and starting a good foundation for girls.”

Cummings said she wants to help players master the basics. “A lot of girls just don't know the fundamentals. They want to do the behind-the-backs or between-the-legs shots but they don't know how to catch and throw. It starts so much at the core fundamentals of hand placement,'' she said.

Under Armour has targeted lacrosse as a growing sport. Its previously signed players include Jeremy Sieverts, also a McDomogh and Maryland grad; and Matt Landis, the former Notre Dame star.