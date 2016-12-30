Under Armour shares ‘mountain of data’ on users sleep, diet and workout habits

Under Armour’s 190 million “connected fitness”members reported an average of 6.94 hours per night of sleep in 2016.

Their three most-logged foods were eggs, coffee and bananas.

Hiking was their fastest-growing activity in 2016, with members logging 78 percent more hikes in 2016 than in the previous year.

Those were some of the findings of what the company calls “a mountain of data on the entire Under Armour Connected Fitness community.”

The “community” includes users of MyFitnessPal, MapMyRun, UA Record and Endomondo — all Under Armour apps asking users to log in fitness and health data.

The results provide the company with plenty of data about their app users’ habits.

Among other findings from 2016:

--Women tracked more workouts (421 million) than men (343 million).

-- Running was the most popular workout “with the average run logged at 3.1 miles,” the company said.

--People 25-44 reported 57 percent of the total workouts, more than any other age group.

--The amount of sleep being reported (6.94 hours) isn’t quite enough.

“Johns Hopkins Medicine recommends 7.5-8.5 hours of sleep for adults,” Under Armour said in a news release.