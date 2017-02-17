Under Armour in negotiations with Real Madrid, Spanish newspaper says

Under Armour is in negotiations with soccer powerhouse Real Madrid on a possible sponsorship deal, a Spanish sports newspaper says.

A deal to replace Adidas at the Spanish megaclub would significantly boost Under Armour's presence in the coveted European market and could be one of the richest deals of its kind.

Asked about the report, Under Armour said it didn't have a spokesperson available to comment.

Adidas has sponsored Real Madrid since 1998, according to Marca, the newspaper.

Since 2011, Under Armour has partnered with Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League. It partnered with Southampton F.C. of the Premier League last year and was reportedly wooing Manchester City.

The Baltimore company has been seeking to extend its global reach with such deals as it boosts sales of its athletic apparel, shoes and equipment overseas.

On Thursday, Fraser Forster, a goalkeeper for Southampton and the English national team, tweeted that he had signed an endorsement deal with Under Armour. The company confirmed the deal.