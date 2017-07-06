Under Armour has All-Stars Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger in its camp

Under Armour, which has been deepening its baseball ties, can claim 11 players at next week’s All-Star Game, including young stars Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Judge, 25, and Bellinger, 21, are on their leagues’ rosters for Tuesday’s game and are also scheduled to participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday night in Miami.

A few years ago, the Baltimore brand said it was looking to “explore a deeper relationship” with Major League Baseball.

In 2016, it signed a deal to become the official outfitter for the league – an agreement that it recently announced will begin in 2019, a year earlier than originally planned.

At the same time, it has continued to pursue young talent. Its 11 All-Star Game signees include starters Judge for the American League and the National League’s Bryce Harper, Buster Posey and Ryan Zimmerman.

Harper in particular is a top Under Armour ambassador who typically wears the company’s batting gloves, compression sleeves and cleats during games.