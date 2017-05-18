Under Armour deal to make MLB uniforms will begin a year early -- in 2019

Under Armour will begin producing uniforms for Major League Baseball in 2019 -- a year earlier than originally planned.

The word came Thursday from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred in New York.

Under Armour subsequently released a statement about the new timetable, the equivalent of an early call to the bullpen.

"Working closely with Major League Baseball, Under Armour is excited to accelerate our on-field debut of Under Armour uniforms and authentic gear for all 30 teams in 2019," the Baltimore-based apparel, footwear and accessories company said.

There was no immediate explanation of why the start date was moved up.

Under the new schedule, Under Armour said it would make fan gear available in 2018 "across various distribution channels."

The Sun reported last October that the league was switching from uniform supplier Majestic Athletic after 2019.

In December, the league formally announced the 10-year partnership. At the time, Kevin Plank, founder and CEO of Under Armour, called the agreement "a massive statement for our company."

Manfred said the collaboration would help grow the sport with young people.

Under Armour's partner in the deal, sports merchandise retailer Fanatics, was granted licensing rights to manufacture and distribute fan gear.

In April, Fanatics signed an agreement to buy the Majestic plant and keep production of MLB uniforms and fanwear going at the facility in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley.