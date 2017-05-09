Seeking NBA inroads, Under Armour debuts as combine title partner

Seeking new avenues into the basketball world, Under Armour debuts today as the title partner of the NBA draft combine -- and the company says it’s marking the occasion with a new apparel line.

The new line will feature the 30 NBA team logos on Under Armour products for the first time.

The combine, being held in Chicago, is an invitation-only skills test for leading NBA draft prospects. The league says 67 players are attending the event, which runs through the weekend.

Attendees include Maryland’s Melo Trimble, Washington's Markelle Fultz, Villanova’s Josh Hart, Duke’s Luke Kennard, Iowa’s Peter Jok, Kansas’s Frank Mason III and North Carolina’s Justin Jackson.

Under Armour has been trying to make NBA inroads.

In 2015, it announced a partnership with the league's youth basketball program and an agreement to jointly launch a recenty-updated NBA FIT mobile application tied to the brand’s Connected Fitness platform.

The combine deal is potentially valuable because of the coverage the event receives and because it permits the Baltimore-based company to launch NBA-themed apparel and accessories. The NBA Combine Authentic Collection will be available this fall, although select items will be sold during the combine at Under Armour’s Chicago Brand House.

The combine also exposes potential future NBA stars to Under Armour’s brand. All of the players are receiving red-and-white CURRY 3ZERO shoes and recovery sleepwear from Under Armour.

Nike won the rights to outfit the league beginning next season. Under Armour has one of the game’s top representatives, Stephen Curry, in its camp.