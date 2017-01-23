Kevin Plank, other business leaders meet with Trump

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk were among top executives who met Monday with President Donald Trump.

Trump said the administration would be cutting business regulations and taxes.

Fast-growing Under Armour’s stated goals are to hit $7.5 billion in sales by 2018, up from nearly $5 billion this year. The Baltimore-based apparel, footwear and fitness technology company has been expanding its reach globally.

The newly-inaugurated president told the business leaders he wants to lower taxes for the middle class and for companies to “anywhere from 15 to 25 percent,” down from 35 percent, according to AP.

An Under Armour spokeswoman said today the company didn’t have further details to offer about the morning meeting.

Plank has contributed in the past both to Republican and Democratic elected officials in federal and state posts, according to online election records. Trump is a Republican.

Last year, Plank received the inaugural Hall of Champions award from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The award is for companies that started with SBA help.