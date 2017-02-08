Facing backlash after Trump praise, Under Armour says: 'We engage in policy, not politics'

Facing a backlash after its CEO praised President Donald Trump, Under Armour said today: "We engage in policy, not politics."

The statement came after CEO Kevin Plank said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" that Trump is a "highly passionate" and a pro-business man who is a "real asset" for U.S. companies. "He loves to build, I don't think there are any surprises here," Plank said.

A "Boycott Under Armour" hashtag swiftly appeared on Twitter, and stories on some news sites offered headlines suggesting Plank had endorsed the president.

Under Armour said Plank's comments were about job creation.

The company's lengthy statement did not mention Trump by name, but expressed support for "an inclusive immigration policy."

Immigration has been a hotly-debated topic since Trump's executive order to suspend refugee admissions and temporarily bar visitors from seven mostly Muslim countries.

"We engage in policy, not politics," Under Armour's statement said. "We believe in advocating for fair trade, an inclusive immigration policy that welcomes the best and the brightest and those seeking opportunity in the great tradition of our country, and tax reform that drives hiring to help create new jobs globally, across America and in Baltimore."

The statement continued: "We have teammates from different religions, races, nationalities, genders and sexual orientations; different ages, life experiences and opinions. This is the core of our company. At Under Armour, our diversity is our strength, and we will continue to advocate for policies that Protect Our House, our business, our team, and our community."

Last week, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick left Trump's informal economic advisory group and said his participation had not meant that he favored the president's policies. Other company CEOs are making calculated decisions about the risk of appearing to side for or against the president in a polarized climate.

Plank is among the business leaders participating in Trump's ongoing manufacturing jobs initiative. He met with the president and the executives at the White House last month.

"We have always been committed to developing innovative ways to support and invest in American jobs and manufacturing," Under Armour's statement said. "For years, Under Armour has had a long-term strategy for domestic manufacturing and we recently launched our first women’s collection made in our hometown of Baltimore, MD."

The apparel and fitness company's stock price recently fell after it announced sales and earnings for the fourth quarter that missed Wall Street expectations and a forecast for 2017 that showed slowing growth.