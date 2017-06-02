Under Armour's Kevin Plank disagrees with Trump's withdrawal from Paris climate agreement

Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank joined a growing chorus of corporate executives criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

"As a business leader concerned with creating American jobs, I disagree with the decision to exit the Paris Accord," Plank said in a statement issued Friday morning.

In announcing the nation's withdrawal from the accord Thursday, Trump argued that the climate agreement negotiated under President Barack Obama was unfair to U.S. workers.

"I believe in keeping one’s word and doing everything possible to execute on our commitments," Plank said of the 2015 signing of the accord with the 194 member nations of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

"We at Under Armour are disappointed by the Administration’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement as climate change continues to threaten our planet, our cities and our economies," Plank said. "Climate change is real and must be taken seriously by our business community, our customers, our neighbors and our elected officials."

Plank joins the opposition from chief executives such as Elon Musk of Tesla Inc., Tim Cook of Apple Inc. and Andrew Liveris of Dow Chemical Co.

Plank drew widespread criticism in February for praising Trump's pro-business approach to the presidency and the company subsequently issued several clarifying statements, but Plank made his opposition to Trump's climate change ideas clear.

"Sustainability has always been part of our DNA: it’s integral to how we live and work and is essential to our environment," Plank said.

In the statement, Plank said it is "our collective responsibility" to protect the earth.

