Under Armour rivals land on Forbes brand value list

A survey last month showed Under Armour among a list of brands losing share or relevance among teens. And the Piper Jaffray report also showed the Baltimore company trailing rivals Nike and Adidas in a list of preferred athletic apparel brands.

Now, those competitors have something else to celebrate, landing once again on Forbes' World's Most Valuable Brands list, a ranking of 100 brands with a total value of $1.95 trillion that's out today.

Topping the list for the seventh straight year is Apple, with a $170 billion value.

According to Forbes' methodology, Nike ranks 16th, with a value of $29.6 billion, while Adidas landed at No. 75, with a value of $7.9 billion.

Under Armour did not make the list, but it has landed in past years on Forbes' World's Most Valuable Sports Brands. That list measures the amount the name contributes to a company's value.

Last year, Nike came in first, with Adidas lining up third. But Under Armour has been moving up.

After taking the fifth spot in 2014, it has landed at fourth for the past two years.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com