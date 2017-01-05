Under Armour launches Tom Brady-backed athlete sleepwear

Under Armour built its reputation on making all athletes better. Now it says it can help them sleep better, too.

With assistance from brand endorser Tom Brady, the Baltimore athletic apparel maker has launched "Athlete Recovery Sleepwear."

The New England Patriots quarterback credits sleep as a key component to his training regimen, according to Under Armour, and collaborated on developing the new garments.

Under Armour unveiled the sleepwear, along with a new UA Record mobile sleep tracking app at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The sleepwear is designed to not only help wearers get a better sleep but to help the body recover faster, Under Armour said in an announcement.

The apparel relies on bioceramics technology, the company said, using a pattern with bioceramic particles "that absorb infrared wavelengths emitted by the body and reflect back Far Infrared, helping the body recover faster." The sleepwear sells for $80 to $100 online and at some Under Armour Brand Houses.

Brady said proper sleep has helped him get where he is today as an athlete.

"I firmly believe that sleep and recovery are critical aspects of an effective and holistic training program," Brady said in the announcement.

Along with the sleepwear, Under Armour introduced an update to its UA Record mobile app. A new sleep recovery system tracks sleep through links with a UA Band, a smartphone or sleep tracking device, analyzes the quality of sleep and acts as a coach to improve sleep habits.

"We are providing athletes with untapped insight and guidance into the importance of sleep and recovery in a way that's truly unique to Under Armour," Kevin Haley, Under Armour's president of innovation and category management, said in the announcement.

Under Armour developed the products after monitoring trends in its connected fitness community and seeing more athletes adopt a 24/7 training mentality, said Mike Lee, Under Armour's chief digital officer.

The brand is collaborating with Johns Hopkins Medicine, working with sleep experts who are studying the effectiveness of sustained patterns in improving overall sleep behaviors. The evaluation is expected to help shape the brand's sleep products.

At CES this year, Under Armour founder Kevin Plank will lead a keynote presentation Friday focusing on the brand's commitment to recovery. Under Armour athletes making appearances at the trade show include Michael Phelps, Bryce Harper, Georges St-Pierre, Natasha Hastings and Mikaela Mayer.

